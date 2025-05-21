The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

ASEWU releases election results for 2025-2026 school year

By Nic Cunningham, Reporter
May 21, 2025
Jillian Strother
A banner displaying the Eastern Washington University logo hangs from a lamppost next to blooming cherry blossoms on campus.

On April 25, the winners of the Associated Students of Eastern Washington University general election were announced. Electees will take office June 13 and serve for the 2025 – 2026 school year.

Kira Urbina was voted ASEWU president. She ran unopposed in the general election after receiving the most votes in the primary election. Currently, Urbina serves as the Senate Chair for Diversity and Social Justice.

Johnny Curtis won the race for Executive Vice President after running unopposed, securing his third role with ASEWU. He first became a Senator at Large during his sophomore year, before being elected as the Senate Chair for Academic Affairs. Curtis said that he wants to increase student awareness of ASEWU.

“One of my main goals as EVP will be to inspire—or encourage—the senators to be more visible: advertising our office hours, advertising committee meetings, and our Senate meetings,” he said.

The final member of the ASEWU Executive Board will be Haley Lore, the Finance Vice President.

Curtis said that this year’s voter turnout of 10.42% was a strong number compared to previous elections.

“What I was doing was utilizing social media,” Halla Eliason, the newly elected Senator for the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, said about increased voter turnout. “I also handed out little flyers and I put up my posters on, like, every dorm on campus… A lot of students don’t even really know about the elections, so I think that definitely helps make them more aware.”

Senators like Eliason meet with their respective college’s dean monthly to advocate for student needs.

“I really wanted to be someone that listens to students and encourages them, and also someone that not only hears what they would like to see, but then also finding solutions to those issues,” she said.

The elected representatives will serve for one year, until the 2026 ASEWU elections begin next spring.

Urbina and Lore did not respond to requests for comment.

