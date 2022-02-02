Podcast: Philosophy professor is hosted on “Dragon Talk”

Terrance MacMullan, Chair of English and Philosophy at EWU, has loved playing Dungeons and Dragons since he was a child. When he saw that he had a chance to be hosted on the famous Wizards of the Coast podcast “Dragon Talk”, he jumped at the chance. Now he reenters the realm of podcasts again to discuss his experiences on “Dragon Talk”.

You can check out the original interview at the Wizards of the Coast website. [90:45min] Otherwise, sit back and enjoy The Easterner’s interview with Terrance MacMullan. [16:38min]