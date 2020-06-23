EWU Senate Faculty approves in favor of the vote of no confidence

Earlier today the EWU Senate Faculty voted in favor of the vote of no confidence in President Mary Cullinan.

The vote tally was 35-2, with four abstentions, and one absence.

President Cullinan was upset with, yet respected the Senate Faculty’s decision. She cited that the Senate Faculty had a right to “voice concerns and provide feedback in accordance with its bylaws.”

The Board of Trustees issued a group statement after stating, “In unprecedented times, the EWU Faculty Senate appears to have intentionally overlooked a fair and comprehensive portrayal of Dr. Cullinan.”