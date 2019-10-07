EWU freshman forward Maddie Morgan fights for the ball. Morgan scored a goal in EWU's 3-1 victory over Idaho Sunday.

EWU freshman forward Maddie Morgan fights for the ball. Morgan scored a goal in EWU's 3-1 victory over Idaho Sunday.

EWU freshman forward Maddie Morgan fights for the ball. Morgan scored a goal in EWU's 3-1 victory over Idaho Sunday.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The EWU soccer team was able to pull out a 3-1 win against the rival Idaho Vandals on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Cheney. The Eagles are now 1-0-1 in Big Sky Conference play and 4-5-2 overall.

EWU’s offense was well balanced, as its three goals were scored by three different players.

Sophomore defenders Mya Elder-Hammond and Brittany Delridge and freshman forward Maddie Morgan all put the ball in the back of the net for the Eagles.

EWU’s defense was also very good. Junior goalkeeper Kelsee Winston credited her teammates for EWU’s defensive success.

“Our defense was great,” Winston said, “(We) have each other’s backs and know that someone is going to be there…I just have to be there a few key times.”

Winston said EWU’s off-ball movement was inconsistent.

“We had some times where the possession wasn’t good because we weren’t moving off the ball, but for the most part we moved off the ball well,” Winston said.

EWU head coach Chad Bodnar had some positive words for the team’s effort.

“I think that was the best we have been, effort wise,” Bodnar said. “We defended well all over the field and that is all effort.”

When asked about the numerous different people who scored, Bodnar said he was happy to see the balance the team has.

“We are pretty balanced in the way we get goals anyway, we have been balanced all year,” Bodnar said. “It comes off effort…if we work hard like that all the time, good things will happen.”

The Eagles are currently in 7th place in the BSC. They will be on the road this week taking on the Idaho State Bengals ( 0-3-1, 1-11-2) on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. Fans can watch the game on Pluto TV’s channel 543.