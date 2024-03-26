Police Beat: March 8 – March 21

Weapon — Mar. 9

At 11:00 a.m. Eastern Washington University police were called to assist the Cheney police in a report of a person brandishing a weapon at the Pine Grove mobile apartments. Two and a half minutes later they received a follow up message to disregard the request.

Domestic Violence — Mar. 10

At 1:00 a.m. a neighbor contacted EWU police when they heard fighting between a man and woman. The woman said something during the fight that indicated she had been physically hurt by the man. EWU police arrived on scene and arrested the man for assault in the 4th degree. He has since been booked in the Spokane County Jail, and suspended from EWU as he was a student. The woman was assessed for lethality risk and provided with an advocate from the county. Because she was also a student, she was also referred to EWU’s Title IX office.

Assist — Mar. 10

At 3:22 a.m. EWU police assisted Cheney police in responding to fraternity members throwing glass bottles into the street on the 300 block of College avenue. The students were given a warning.

Gas Leak — Mar. 11

A gas smell was reported in the University Recreation Center parking garage at 7:24 a.m. The fire department arrived on scene and checked for gas presence along with the university maintenance crew. They determined that the smell was coming from wet paint in another room.

Mental Health — Mar. 12

EWU police were notified at 10:38 a.m. that a man may attempt to pick up his children from the EWU daycare center while in an altered state of mind. Police checked on the center, and there was no indication that the man ever showed up. Other jurisdictions were working to locate the man.

Suspicious Circumstance — Mar. 12

At 3:09 p.m. police received a report that kids had been throwing rocks at cars near the Eagle Point apartments. There was no apparent damage to any cars, and no crime was reported.

Suspicious Circumstance — Mar. 13

At 11:20 p.m EWU police received a report of yelling outside of Snyamncut Hall. When officers arrived on scene they identified the source as a group of fraternity pledges. The officers informed the group that 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. are quiet hours, according to city ordinance.

Suspicious Circumstance — Mar. 14

At 9:35 p.m. there was a report of a man loading wood from the science building construction site into his car. Officers arrived on scene and determined that he was a member of the construction crew.

Suspicious Circumstance — Mar. 15

At 3:00 a.m a Snyamncut Hall resident woke up to an unknown male in her room. She reportedly described him as looking lost and disoriented before he left. She called EWU police the next day. Police identified a suspect, who was a resident staying with his friend in the room next to the complainant’s. He denied entering her room. There is little evidence to suggest that the man the complainant saw was or was not the suspect.

Fire — Mar. 16

The owner of a car parked near Roos Field called in that her car was smoking and looked like it might catch fire at 12:30pm. Nobody was in the vehicle at the time. Officers arrived on scene and determined that the smoke was actually radiator fluid.

Liquor Violation — Mar. 16

At 7:00 p.m. Resident Assistants in Snyamncut came across two underage, intoxicated individuals in the hall’s lounge area. One was an EWU student and the other was a Washington State University student. Neither were charged, but both were referred to the Student Rights and Responsibilities (SRR) office of their respective universities.

Liquor Violation – Mar. 16

At 9:58 p.m. EWU police received a report of a blonde woman yelling from a window in Snyamncut Hall. Officers arrived on scene and knocked on the door to the room that the woman was determined to be in, and heard bottles being moved before the door was opened. There were four subjects in the room, all of whom admitted to drinking underage. Alcohol was found in the room. All the subjects were referred to SRR.

Fire — Mar. 17

At 5:15 p.m. someone in a 200-300 person St. Patrick’s Day party spanning multiple fraternity houses pulled a fire alarm in the Delta Chi house. Police were routed to the area in case large scale evacuation was needed, but it was a false alarm.

Liquor Violation — Mar. 17

At 7:40 p.m. Community Advisors (CAs) in Snyamncut found an individual attempting to take care of her intoxicated friend in the lobby. CAs called the police, and the intoxicated friend fled to the 5th floor. Officers arrived on scene and found the intoxicated woman, who was compliant, confused, and attempting to get home. Then, another heavily intoxicated woman arrived on scene and began to escalate the situation, claiming that she was the other’s “bestie.” Both women were under the age of 21 and EWU students, but neither were residents of Snyamncut. Both were referred to SRR, along with the initial care-giving friend, though she was referred as a witness. All students had been at the large Greek Life St. Patrick’s Day party prior.

Burglary — Mar. 18

At 8:30 a.m. a burglary of the utility building between Showalter Hall and Monroe Hall was reported. The perpetrator made a mess but did not take anything. The incident is still under investigation. Police are working to increase security on the building.

Liquor Violation — Mar. 19

At around midnight a group of seven students were found drinking underage in the Pearce Hall penthouse. All were referred to SRR by officers.

Fire — Mar. 20

At 3:58 p.m. a fire was reported at the Barrington apartments. EWU police arrived in case evacuation was needed, however they found that the fire was in a detached storage unit. There was damage to three storage units and no injuries.

Lost Child — Mar. 21

An EWU police officer found an unattended child, estimated to be between four to six years old, on 1st Street, Cheney. Cheney police got involved and the parents of the child were located.

Suspicious Circumstance — Mar. 21

At 9:42 a.m. there was a report of a suspicious person in the fields behind Roos Field and the watertower. It turned out to be a biology student working on their research project.





