Meet the 2023 ASEWU Presidential Candidates Making it to General Elections

As the current ASEWU President, Lucas Fyre’s experience in student government opened his eyes to the importance of unifying EWU. Fyre recognizes that the changes made now will play a significant role for students in the coming years. His goal is to ensure that students will continue to leave their handprint in important discussions such as the SRA process. If re-elected, Fyre hopes to deepen the connection amongst students and faculty as well as inspire leadership by building foundational relationships and encouraging honest conversation.

Giovanny Rosario is a sophomore planning to study education with a minor in political science. His experience serving as the current Council Representative for Diversity Outreach allowed him to see the absence of voices students have on campus, further inspiring him to tackle EWU’s lack of diversity. If elected, Rosario wants to battle food insecurity by actively advocating for the various food pantries across campus and securing the funding needed to maintain them.