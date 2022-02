Students lined up at the EWU blood drive to donate to those in need.

In the PUB NCR last Friday, Jan. 28, STEM Advice and Support (STEMAS) hosted a blood drive for the EWU community from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Benjamin Caruso ran the blood drive and said there was a good turnout.

“We had 43 people donate blood today and around 12 volunteers from my club STEMAS,” said Caruso.

EWU members were encouraged to donate blood to help serve those who were in need.