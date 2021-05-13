FUSE+Video+Career+Fair

EWU’s career center is putting on a video career fair from March 1 to June 30. There will be no in-person career fair due to COVID-19. Instead, employers will post videos on the Four Universities Connecting Students with Employers (FUSE) website.

The web-based career fair is organized jointly by EWU, Gonzaga, Washington State University and Whitworth University. All employment resources are free to students, and feature over 100 companies from the area looking for potential employees. Positions range from part-time internships to full-time professional jobs.

Some employers have already begun to post opportunities, and a list of available employers can be found here.

Positions are expected to come and go throughout the career fair’s allotted time, so students are encouraged to check back often to see what has become available.

EWU’s career center is available to help any students who need help with resumes, cover letters, interviewing skills or other employment-related activities. To utilize the career center’s resources, make an appointment here.