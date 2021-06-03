EWU’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) is an Army program that allows students to gain access to many opportunities and experiences. The ROTC program is a four-year program overall. The first two years of ROTC are open to all students, but the second half of the program is only available to those who have entered into a contract with the Army. Students don’t necessarily have to be locked-in with a military contract to participate in ROTC. However, there is ample opportunity for scholarships through the ROTC program.

ROTC scholarships are available for future and current students. There are a few requirements which must be met before a student can be considered for this scholarship. Unlike many scholarships, the Army ROTC doesn’t discriminate based on income. ROTC scholarships are strictly awarded based on academic, athletic and leadership merit. This translates to certain requirements such as having a minimum GPA of 2.5, having a minimum score of 1000 on the SAT or 19 on the ACT, and meeting a number of physical requirements.

A scholarship through EWU’s ROTC program can reward up to full tuition, $1,200 each year for books and needed supplies, and even a monthly stipend of $420. However, the best scholarship opportunities are strictly for prospective college students, a.k.a high school students who have not yet begun college. For current students, there are still many options available.

For students who are nearing graduation, the EWU Army ROTC is also offering Master’s degree scholarships. Although these scholarships do not cover tuition, they do provide $1,200 per year as well as $420 monthly stipends. This opportunity can drastically lower the costs of going to college and help Master’s students to accrue less debt.