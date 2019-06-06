The Easterner’s 2018-19 Eags of the Year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Our inaugural Eag of the Year awards recognize three members of EWU who have gone above and beyond to represent the campus community. One scholar, one athlete and one staff/faculty member. The awards, which were voted on by students from various organizations on campus, were given to nominees who adhered to the following, based on EWU’s five core values: quality, inclusiveness, integrity, collaboration and student-centered.
Student-athlete of the year: Dehonta Hayes
Richard N. Clark IV Dehonta Hayes, redshirt junior safety, poses for The Easterner’s first student-athlete of the year award. “I’m more than just a football player,” Hayes said. “I care about this school, this community and the people who go to this school.”
Stacey Reece, director of SAIL, poses for The Easterner’s first faculty/staff of the Year award. “It’s just an honor that someone recognizes that you try to do your best and support students in the best way possible,” Reece said.
