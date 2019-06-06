The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner’s 2018-19 Eags of the Year

Senior Jordan Stevenson (left), Director of SAIL Stacey Reece (center) and junior safety Dehonta Hayes were The Easterner's first Eags of the Year.

By The Easterner
June 5, 2019
Filed under 2018-19 Eags of the Year

Our inaugural Eag of the Year awards recognize three members of EWU who have gone above and beyond to represent the campus community. One scholar, one athlete and one staff/faculty member. The awards, which were voted on by students from various organizations on campus, were given to nominees who adhered to the following, based on EWU’s five core values: quality, inclusiveness, integrity, collaboration and student-centered.

Student-athlete of the year: Dehonta Hayes

Richard N. Clark IV
Dehonta Hayes, redshirt junior safety, poses for The Easterner’s first student-athlete of the year award. “I’m more than just a football player,” Hayes said. “I care about this school, this community and the people who go to this school.”

To learn more about Hayes, read our article.

 

Scholar of the year: Jordan Stevenson

Richard N. Clark IV
Jordan Stevenson, EWU senior, poses for The Easterner’s first scholar of the year award. “It’s about service for me,” Stevenson said.

To learn more about Stevenson, read our article.

 

Faculty/staff of the year: Stacey Reece

Stacey Reece, director of SAIL, poses for The Easterner’s first faculty/staff of the Year award. “It’s just an honor that someone recognizes that you try to do your best and support students in the best way possible,” Reece said.

To learn more about Reece, read our article.

The Easterner’s 2018-19 Eags of the Year