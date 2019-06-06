The Easterner’s 2018-19 Eags of the Year

Senior Jordan Stevenson (left), Director of SAIL Stacey Reece (center) and junior safety Dehonta Hayes were The Easterner's first Eags of the Year.

Senior Jordan Stevenson (left), Director of SAIL Stacey Reece (center) and junior safety Dehonta Hayes were The Easterner's first Eags of the Year.

Senior Jordan Stevenson (left), Director of SAIL Stacey Reece (center) and junior safety Dehonta Hayes were The Easterner's first Eags of the Year.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Our inaugural Eag of the Year awards recognize three members of EWU who have gone above and beyond to represent the campus community. One scholar, one athlete and one staff/faculty member. The awards, which were voted on by students from various organizations on campus, were given to nominees who adhered to the following, based on EWU’s five core values: quality, inclusiveness, integrity, collaboration and student-centered.

Student-athlete of the year: Dehonta Hayes

To learn more about Hayes, read our article.

Scholar of the year: Jordan Stevenson

To learn more about Stevenson, read our article.

Faculty/staff of the year: Stacey Reece

To learn more about Reece, read our article.