Cheney house fire spreads to Alpha Xi Delta sorority house

By Carly King, Reporter
May 7, 2025
Jillian Strother
A house on Second Street, neighboring the Alpha Xi Delta sorority house, caught fire on April 20.

On Sunday, April 20 around 5 p.m. a house neighboring the Alpha Xi Delta sorority house caught fire, then spread to the sorority.

The house sustained serious damage, the sorority’s official statement said. Only one person was home at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

Four members of the sorority were living in the house. All are now staying with friends or family.

“We want to express a sincere thank you to all the first responders who were on the scene, as well as the Eastern Washington University community who quickly opened their doors to provide our members support, places to sleep and personal supplies to help them get through the night,” the sorority’s statement said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Sorority members reached out to by The Easterner did not directly respond to numerous requests for comment.

“Alpha Xi Delta Fraternity, the chapter’s Local Building Corporation and Eastern Washington University will be working together to support the chapter and to determine next steps,” the statement said.

