Key updates from EWU’s Board of Trustees Oct. 25 meeting

Eastern Washington University’s Board of Trustees met on Oct. 25 to address key issues shaping the university’s future, focusing on decisions that will impact students, faculty, and campus operations.

This meeting centered on critical decisions, including adjustments to tuition rates and student fees, as well as initiatives to solidify EWU’s academic and financial standing.

Fall 2025 tuition increase

One decision from the meeting was the approval of a tuition rate increase for resident undergraduate students. Tuition will increase by 3.3%, or $255 annually, starting in Fall 2025, bringing the annual total to $7,775.

The board stated that the increase is necessary to address rising operational costs and ensure the university can continue to provide essential services, as tuition and state appropriations together account for 95% of the university’s core operating budget.

Nonresident undergraduate tuition will remain unchanged at an annual $24,962, as will graduate tuition for both residents and nonresidents, staying at $12,781 and $28,163, respectively. Building fees, which are included in tuition, will rise by the same 3.3% as undergraduate tuition. Service and Activity Fees are proposed to increase by 4%, subject to final approval in Spring 2025.

This decision complies with Washington State law, which ties resident undergraduate tuition increases to state wage growth over the past 14 years. Additionally, recent legislation requires institutions to finalize and notify students of tuition rates by Oct. 1 for the following academic year.

Community survey about new polytechnic identity

The university also revealed findings from a survey of 2,000 students, parents, alumni and community members aimed at refining its polytechnic identity during the meeting.

The results showed that 95% of respondents valued real-world learning opportunities, such as internships, and emphasized career preparation as something they care about.

Respondents were most familiar with “Hands-on Education” and “STEM Education” while terms like “Liberal Arts Education” and “Polytechnic Education” were less recognized.

EWU Foundation initiative

The board also introduced an updated EWU Foundation initiative, unveiling an ambitious three-year campaign to raise $100 million in donations.

Led by advancement Vice President Barb Richey and Board Chair Uriel Iñiguez, the campaign would focus on scholarships, program enhancements, faculty support and campus improvements.

The board finalized updates to several key policies during the meeting, including suspended operations guidelines, the student conduct code, and Title IX violations.