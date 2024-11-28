The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
Categories:

Key updates from EWU’s Board of Trustees Oct. 25 meeting

By Sebastian Whiz-Smartlowit, Reporter
November 28, 2024
Emily Powers
Eastern Washington University’s Board of Trustees met on Oct. 25 to address key issues shaping the university’s future.

Eastern Washington University’s Board of Trustees met on Oct. 25 to address key issues shaping the university’s future, focusing on decisions that will impact students, faculty, and campus operations. 

This meeting centered on critical decisions, including adjustments to tuition rates and student fees, as well as initiatives to solidify EWU’s academic and financial standing. 

 

Fall 2025 tuition increase

One decision from the meeting was the approval of a tuition rate increase for resident undergraduate students. Tuition will increase by 3.3%, or $255 annually, starting in Fall 2025, bringing the annual total to $7,775. 

The board stated that the increase is necessary to address rising operational costs and ensure the university can continue to provide essential services, as tuition and state appropriations together account for 95% of the university’s core operating budget.

Nonresident undergraduate tuition will remain unchanged at an annual $24,962, as will graduate tuition for both residents and nonresidents, staying at $12,781 and $28,163, respectively. Building fees, which are included in tuition, will rise by the same 3.3% as undergraduate tuition. Service and Activity Fees are proposed to increase by 4%, subject to final approval in Spring 2025.

This decision complies with Washington State law, which ties resident undergraduate tuition increases to state wage growth over the past 14 years. Additionally, recent legislation requires institutions to finalize and notify students of tuition rates by Oct. 1 for the following academic year.

 

Community survey about new polytechnic identity

The university also revealed findings from a survey of 2,000 students, parents, alumni and community members aimed at refining its polytechnic identity during the meeting. 

The results showed that 95% of respondents valued real-world learning opportunities, such as internships, and emphasized career preparation as something they care about. 

Respondents were most familiar with “Hands-on Education” and “STEM Education” while terms like “Liberal Arts Education” and “Polytechnic Education” were less recognized. 

 

EWU Foundation initiative

The board also introduced an updated EWU Foundation initiative, unveiling an ambitious three-year campaign to raise $100 million in donations. 

Led by advancement Vice President Barb Richey and Board Chair Uriel Iñiguez, the campaign would focus on scholarships, program enhancements, faculty support and campus improvements. 

The board finalized updates to several key policies during the meeting, including suspended operations guidelines, the student conduct code, and Title IX violations.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Carousel
Police Beat Nov. 2 - Nov. 21
Police Beat Nov. 2 - Nov. 21
Eastern Washington University’s new Director of Tribal Relations, Cola Boyer.
Eastern Washington University appoints new tribal relations director
Swoop and the EWU cheerleaders rally from the sidelines during the Nov. 6, 2024 basketball game against Seattle University.
Current and former Eagles battle in Spokane
#11 Nic McClain throws down a dunk for two of his 28 points against Cal Poly on Nov. 17.
Eagles drop both games of Sunday basketball doubleheader
The ROTC obstacle course in front of Cadet Hall.
Hometown hero spotlight: Keigan Baker
Freshman forward Emmett Marquardt takes a jump shot against Seattle University on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2024.
New-look Eagles split opening week games
More in News
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Racist Snapchat video prompts response from EWU students, staff
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government
Campus photo taken by photographer Emily Powers
Eastern Washington University establishes new identity and brand as a polytechnic
May 14, 2024 - Students gather to protest campus visitor’s preachings in front of the PUB
Self-proclaimed “traveling campus evangelist” draws protest in front of Pence Union Building
On May 8, Eastern Washington University students and alumni gathered on campus holding Palestinian flags and signs, calling for the university to disinvest from its partnership with Fairchild Air Force Base.
EWU students rally as college protests across the country boom in response to the Israel-Hamas war
Police Beat: April 23 - May 6
Police Beat: April 23 - May 6
About the Contributors
Sebastian Whiz-Smartlowit, Reporter
Emily Powers, Photographer