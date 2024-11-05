Eastern students share thoughts on voting amidst record low levels of trust in government

With the general election coming up in a couple of days, Eastern Washington University students may have seen a number of campus events encouraging them to vote.

“A lot is at stake this election day,” said professor of political science Tom Hawley, a speaker at one such event on Oct. 30.

Hawley, along with others in the political science department, said that the Jan. 6 riot at the capital in response to allegations of a “stolen” election has marred the trust that U.S. citizens have in their government.

According to the Pew Research Center, only 22% of people report that they trust the federal government to always or almost always do what is “right,” compared to over 50% in 2001.

“We don’t have a reason to trust [the government]. We have to take a leap of faith because democracy relies on that trust,” Hawley said.

The Easterner asked students about their thoughts on voting this year. For many students, the 2024 presidential election is the first that they are eligible for. Despite the near record low trust in the government, many students are going to the polls to have their voices heard.

“Yes I voted because It’s important to vote to make sure that someone is elected that supports my rights and to protect this country from deterioration,” Ben Lewis, a construction management major at Eastern, said.

Many of the interviewed students who have already voted said that they believe that exercising their right to vote is important and that they trust their ballot does matter and has an impact.

“Yes I have voted and it is important that you vote because you matter and you do it not just for yourself but for all the people in your family even if you are just 1 out of 100,” Gabriel Halderman, a sophomore at Eastern, said.

Sophia Barrow, a second year history major, had similar thoughts.

“I believe it is super important because of certain beliefs each candidate has and how they align with the beliefs of people voting,” she said.

Ballots are due on November 5th by 8 p.m. Cheney residents are able to submit their ballots in the drop-box at the Cheney library, or in the PUB NCR from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. There are drop boxes in Spokane and Airway Heights as well.

“I vote because it is a privilege to have my voice heard. Many other people around the world do not have the privilege of choice,” wrote Sophie Breaker, a third year exercise science student, in a text to the Easterner. “Americans have fought for our right to be able to vote, I believe it is an important value to uphold.”