The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu
Search Easterner Online
Recent Stories
Source: Eastern Washington University Youtube Channel
McMahan Formally Invested as 27th President of Eastern Washington University
October 31, 2023
Police Arrest Suspect for Threats Towards EWU Students
Police Arrest Suspect for Threats Towards EWU Students
October 23, 2023
Eastern Washington University Celebrates 100 Years of Homecoming
Eastern Washington University Celebrates 100 Years of Homecoming
October 23, 2023
Eagles Soccer Season Ends with 100th Homecoming, Senior Day Games
Eagles Soccer Season Ends with 100th Homecoming, Senior Day Games
October 23, 2023
Archive: 2012-Current

Police Arrest Suspect for Threats Towards EWU Students

By Hanna Alexis Yulo, Editor in Chief
October 23, 2023
Police+Arrest+Suspect+for+Threats+Towards+EWU+Students
Emily Powers

EWU Police have arrested Justin James Hale. The 26 year old suspect was petitioning outside the Pence Union Building Oct. 19th when an altercation between Hale and an EWU student led to Hale shouting racial slurs and threatening to shoot students before fleeing campus. 

Spokane County Jail records show Hale was arrested for threats to bomb or injure property and was booked around 10:00 a.m. A schoolwide email sent out by EWU Chief of Police Jewell Day stated that Hale has also been trespassed from EWU properties. EWU Police also showed appreciation to those that helped with the investigation, “Thank you to the individuals who came forward to assist with our investigation. Eastern Washington University prides itself on being an inclusive community.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Carousel
Source: Eastern Washington University Youtube Channel
McMahan Formally Invested as 27th President of Eastern Washington University
Eastern Washington University Celebrates 100 Years of Homecoming
Eastern Washington University Celebrates 100 Years of Homecoming
Eagles Soccer Season Ends with 100th Homecoming, Senior Day Games
Eagles Soccer Season Ends with 100th Homecoming, Senior Day Games
Photo from the EWU Pride Center
Famous Author to Mingle with Students at EWU
Altahirs Big Day Enough to Give Eagles 31-23 Win in 100th Homecoming Game
Altahir's Big Day Enough to Give Eagles 31-23 Win in 100th Homecoming Game
Campus Visitor Brings Hate to EWU, Threatens Students
Campus Visitor Brings Hate to EWU, Threatens Students
About the Contributors
Hanna Alexis Yulo, Editor in Chief
Emily Powers, Photographer

Comments (0)

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
All The Easterner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *