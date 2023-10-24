Police+Arrest+Suspect+for+Threats+Towards+EWU+Students

EWU Police have arrested Justin James Hale. The 26 year old suspect was petitioning outside the Pence Union Building Oct. 19th when an altercation between Hale and an EWU student led to Hale shouting racial slurs and threatening to shoot students before fleeing campus.

Spokane County Jail records show Hale was arrested for threats to bomb or injure property and was booked around 10:00 a.m. A schoolwide email sent out by EWU Chief of Police Jewell Day stated that Hale has also been trespassed from EWU properties. EWU Police also showed appreciation to those that helped with the investigation, “Thank you to the individuals who came forward to assist with our investigation. Eastern Washington University prides itself on being an inclusive community.”