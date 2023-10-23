Eagles Soccer Season Ends with 100th Homecoming, Senior Day Games

During Eastern Washington University’s 100th Homecoming Week, the soccer team received tremendous fan support in their final regular season games at EWU Soccer Field.

The Eagles played two games this weekend hoping to earn their first win in nearly a month.

10/20: Northern Arizona 1, Eastern Washington 0

Students, parents, families, and even dogs attended the Eagles’ game against Northern Arizona on Friday afternoon.

The defending Big Sky Conference champions secured a victory over EWU by scoring the game’s sole goal in the final fifteen minutes, as the temperature peaked at a balmy 74 degrees Fahrenheit.

The NAU Lumberjacks capitalized on a physical game, which resulted in 29 fouls between the teams. Despite making a career-high 11 saves, Eagles’ goalkeeper Kiara Matson couldn’t stop Avery Ott’s 77th-minute goal for the Lumberjacks.

EWU had 17 shots on goal, while NAU had 22. Eagles senior Maddie Morgan tied her career high with seven shots on goal. The Jacks’ Trinity Corcoran saved each shot, including Morgan’s penalty kick in the 31st minute and a game-tying shot in the 86th minute.

Morgan leads the Eagles with 13 goals off of 55 shots on the season.

With a Big Sky Conference tournament spot on the line, the Lumberjacks (9-4-3, 4-2-1) won the grit and resilience battle leaving Cheney with a 1-0 victory.

10/22: Northern Colorado 4, Eastern Washington 0

Sunday afternoon marked the finale of Eastern’s trivial season as the Eagles hosted the winless Northern Colorado Bears in Cheney for senior day.

The hungry Bears came out striking from the very beginning. UNC scored two of their four goals within the first 15 minutes of the game, with credit to Lexi Tuite and Rachel Mortensen. The Bears took a 3-0 lead into halftime following a second goal by Tuite in the 36th minute.

Mortensen got her second goal shortly after the break. The Eagles were unable to counter despite having six shots on goal.

UNC (1-13-4, 1-4-3) took the season ender 4-0 as EWU (2-14-1, 1-6-1) looks toward the offseason.

The Eagles honored four seniors pregame — Corina Froehle, Madison Kem, Kiara Matson and Maddie Morgan.

Morgan led the team with four shots and two on goal in 90 minutes of play. She finishes the season with 13 goals and 28 in her career through 84 games.

Matson added two more saves to end her Eagle career with 85 total. Kem ends her career at Eastern with 11 goals. Froehle finished the season with nine points and her career with four goals and six assists.