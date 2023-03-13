Student Feature Podcast: The Ghost of Streeter Hall Stars in Student Film

Student+Feature+Podcast%3A+The+Ghost+of+Streeter+Hall+Stars+in+Student+Film

By Hanna Alexis Yulo, Reporter
March 13, 2023

Film students, Jasper Ramsey and Caden Petersen, sit down with The Easterner to discuss their mockumentary film featuring Lucky, the ghost of Streeter Hall. 