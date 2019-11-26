EWU trumps Huskies in two-game sweep

EWU sophomore forward Mitch Hunt (center) skates down the ice. Hunt had a hat trick in EWU's 9-3 victory over Washington Saturday.

The EWU hockey team (9-1, 12-9-1) won two games last weekend against the University of Washington by scores of 5-0 and 9-3. EWU was led in scoring by sophomore forward Mitch Hunt, who recorded a hat trick in the second game.

EWU led 3-2 at the beginning of the third period of the second game. They outscored UW 6-1 in that period.

Hunt said the third period helped the team’s confidence going into Thanksgiving break.

“I think it helped,” Hunt said. “But it kind of all started yesterday. … It would have been nice to come out of the gate tonight like we did last night.”

Hunt said the team’s health is better than it has been. He also said the team needs to stay healthy off the ice just as well as on the ice.

Senior forward Zac Mindermann recorded two goals in the second game against UW.

Mindermann said he was happy with the performance overall the entire weekend.

“We had a couple periods that we didn’t play to our standard,” Mindermann said. “But, we ended on a high note.”

Mindermann said he believes the team sometimes plays at the level of the opponent. He said that the program has had a history of doing that here.

Mindermann also commented on the team’s health.

“This weekend is the first time we have had all four lines,” Mindermann said. “It was really nice.”

Head coach Tyler O’Donnell said the team faced more adversity Saturday than on Friday.

“I think (Saturday) we faced a little more adversity, especially in those first couple of periods,” O’Donnell said. “We had some questionable penalties called against us which was hard to get the momentum going.”

O’Donnell said the third period surge was huge for the team’s confidence.

“We are coming in against a team that we feel we should handle,” O’Donnell said. “(We wanted to) send a message to the rest of the Pac-8.”

EWU will next play Montana State (9-5) on Dec. 5 and 8.