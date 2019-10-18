EWU rolls to victory amidst coaching change

EWU celebrates a goal during its 6-2 victory over SRJC Thursday.

EWU (6-3) pulled out a decisive 6-2 win Thursday night against the Santa Rosa Junior College Polar Bears.

Earlier in the day EWU decided to relieve head coach Greg Sherman of his duties. Former goalie Tyler O’Donnell stepped in as the acting head coach against SRJC.

The rookie head coach had a fun time stepping into the new role.

“It was great,” O’Donnell said. “The boys made it pretty easy… we got a little away from what we wanted to do in the second period … It’s great to see them get this win.”

O’Donnell said he found out he would be the acting head coach a few hours before the game.

“About 1:30 or 2:00 (p.m.), I got the call and was asked if I could stand behind the bench,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell sees a lot of potential in the team.

“The potential is bright,” O’Donnell said. “This is a great turning point … There is nowhere to go but up.”

Six different players scored for EWU. One of those players was freshman defenseman Asa Cheney.

Last night’s goal was the first for Cheney in an Eagle uniform.

“It felt great, it really did,” Cheney said. “It was a product of the team vibe.”

Senior captain forward Zac Mindermann was pleased with the team’s performance.

“Overall it was good,” Mindermann said. “The boys came together tonight.”

Mindermann said he’s very confident about the direction of the team.

“I think it’s all uphill from here,” Mindermann said. “The energy is still here… we are happy to be here.”

EWU will play Washington State University (4-3) Friday, Oct. 18 at the URC at 7:30 p.m. It will be EWU’s first Pac-8 Conference game.