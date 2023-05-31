Cheney MayFest Photo Gallery

May 30, 2023

Check out these photos from Cheney MayFest 2023!

Photos captured by Photographer Emily Powers.

Cheney community members lined first street on Saturday morning to compete in a cornhole tournament as part of the weekend festivities.

 

The Mason Jar was a sponsor of Mayfest and served food and drink throughout the weekend.

 

Friends and families gathered to dance and enjoy live music by the Kelly Hughes band.

 

Kelly Hughes, of the Kelly Hughes band, poses with his guitar after finishing a song.

 

Hughes leads the crowd in learning “The Chicken Dance.”

 

Hughes stands on a table in the beer garden during a rendition of “I Love This Bar.”