Eagles Men’s Basketball Lands Five Newcomers

Eastern Washington University men’s basketball has announced the addition of five new players for the upcoming season. Taking a splash into NCAA portal scouting, David Riley and EWU men’s basketball have landed three transfers.

One of the transfers joining the team is Nic McClain, a 6-foot-4 ,standout guard from Daytona State College. He averaged 10.5 points, 3.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Daytona State. Shooting 48% from the field, McClain was named to the Mid-Florida Conference All-Conference First Team last season.

“He can play the point or on the wing,” Riley said, according to goeags.com. “He is an aggressive defender, a great passer, super efficient finisher and will knock down 3’s. A guy who should be able to fill up every category of the stat sheet.”

McClain has two years of eligibility remaining. See his highlights here.

Replacing Angelo Allegri and Steele Venters is no easy task. With 6-foot-6 junior Andre Mulibea and 6-7 senior Jake Kyman, the Eagles hope to fill the void of their former star players. Mulibea, a transfer from Salt Lake Community College, averaged 12.1 points, 3.5 rebound and 2.3 assists per game last season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

See Mulibea’s highlights here.

Kyman comes to Eastern by way of Wyoming. He averaged 4.5 points and 1.6 rebounds on 36.7 percent shooting from the field last season. His previous three years were spent at UCLA, where he appeared in 80 games with limited action. He joins EWU with one year of eligibility remaining in hopes of showcasing his talents in a more complimentary role.

See Kyman’s highlights here.

Emmett Marquardt, a forward from Garfield High School in Seattle, has committed to EWU, David Riley announced last Friday. At 6-foot-8, Marquardt was the starting forward during the Garfield High Bulldogs’ 25-2 season last year. Averaging 9.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in three state tournament games, he helped lead Garfield to the 2023 WIAA 3A Championship.

“We’ve had a ton of tough shooting forwards achieve success here,” Riley said, according to goeags.com. “As he develops, he should be the next one. He has great character and work ethic, along with a lot of natural ability… the sky is the limit.”

Marquardt joins forward Jackson Seale and guard Mason Williams as part of the 2023-24 freshman class.

Most recently, Riley announced a guard from Germany, Sebastian Hartmann, has committed to EWU Monday. Hartmann is a 6-foot-5, physical scorer and rebounder with experience playing for his national team last year. Hartmann competed with the German National Team at the 2022 U18 Euro Championship A. He also shot 50% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range at the NBBL level, competing with Germany’s top competition at the U19 division.

EWU has six returning players – Ethan Price, Casey Jones, Cedric Coward, Dane Erikstrup, Ellis Magnuson, and LeJuan Watts.