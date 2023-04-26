Student Feature Podcast: Noelle Bowden’s Abstract Work Explores Memory and Energy

Student+Feature+Podcast%3A+Noelle+Bowden%E2%80%99s+Abstract+Work+Explores+Memory+and+Energy

By Hanna Alexis Yulo, Reporter
April 26, 2023

“It’s really about tuning into this closer internal dialogue that I’m trying to seek out and breaking it up into fragments.” 

Noelle Bowden unravels the process that goes into creating the series of abstract paintings and poems making up her BFA project. With a focus on fragmentation and language, Bowden creates enthralling and heartfelt bodies of work, aiming to evoke conversations by visually  dissecting memory and form. 

 

What’s Wrong with Pizza

 

Leisure of the Sun Counting Backwards

 

Salted Geese

 

Life as a strawberry

 

Embodied Places: Two and Four

 

Poem Fragments: V1: A Meadow Where