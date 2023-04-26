Student Feature Podcast: Noelle Bowden’s Abstract Work Explores Memory and Energy
April 26, 2023
“It’s really about tuning into this closer internal dialogue that I’m trying to seek out and breaking it up into fragments.”
Noelle Bowden unravels the process that goes into creating the series of abstract paintings and poems making up her BFA project. With a focus on fragmentation and language, Bowden creates enthralling and heartfelt bodies of work, aiming to evoke conversations by visually dissecting memory and form.