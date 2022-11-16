Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 02: Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) speaks during a news conference following a weekly policy luncheon on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. Also pictured is Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..

Murray characterizes herself as a “mom in tennis shoes” which became her leading campaign slogan. As the first female senate in Washington State, Murray is in her sixth term, serving since 1992.

Smiley, president of Hope Unseen: a disability awareness group founded by Captain Scotty Smiley, supports law enforcement and public safety, stating those as her leading political campaign.

In Spokane county, 190,547 out of 359,643 registered voters turned in their ballots, leading to a 52.98% voter turnout with 28,000 estimated ballots still to be processed at time of writing according to the Washington Secretary of State. More information per county can be seen here.

The Associated Press called the election for Murray, and she currently is carrying 56% of the vote in the latest count to Smiley’s lost 46%. In Spokane County, 54% of registered voters elected for Smiley whereas 45% voted for Murray.

The election for Washington Secretary of State recently ended as well with incumbent Democrat Steve Hobbs beating nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson. The results were close: Hobbs, according to the latest results, is leading with 50% of the vote to Anderson’s 47%. For 58 years, Republicans have held the seat for Washington State secretary until Governor Jay Inslee appointed previous Senator Hobbs.

On Nov. 29, the results will be certified and the Secretary of State will finalize the results on Dec. 8.