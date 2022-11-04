EWU women’s basketball takes their final official tune-up

Eastern Washington University women’s basketball was on Reese Court for the first time this season as they defeated Eastern Oregon 67-54.

This game was classified as an exhibition game for EWU. Their regular season schedule begins with a game at home vs. Corban University, a NAIA member school from Salem, Oregon next week.

The game started off fast. Both teams hit threes on their first possessions, then EWU answered back with a three of their own to make it 6-3 early. An ongoing theme in the first quarter was that Eastern Oregon was very bold in their shot selection, going right at EWU’s defenders in the paint and not showing any fear when they took time to set up their half-court offense.

The first quarter was back and forth with seven lead changes and two ties. The score was 16-12 in favor of EOU.

In the second quarter, both teams kept working to find their offensive groove. Eastern did improve their shooting from both their two- and three-point shots, as well as holding the Mountaineers to 4-of-14 (28.6%) from the floor. Eastern did still trail by one, 31-32, at the halftime break.

Eastern in the third quarter made moves, shooting the ball better from three and outscoring EOU 20-12. The Eagle defense was also active, holding EOU to 3-of-15 (20.0%) shooting from the floor, while Eastern was shooting 46.2 percent to hold a 51-44 lead after three quarters.

Eastern continued to play well in the fourth quarter, maintaining their advantage on both sides of the floor. The Eagles recorded 19 assists and 14 steals while shooting 12-of-27 (44.4%) from three for the entirety of the game, while also shooting 40.4 from two-point range.

Eastern’s next game will open the 2022-23 schedule, as they play host to Corban University on Monday, Nov 7th at 6 pm.