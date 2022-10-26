Men’s and women’s basketball embrace new talent this season

The college basketball season is just around the corner as both the Men and Women’s basketball teams get ready to open up their seasons in early November. In a hunt for building upon last season’s success, both of these ballclubs will prepare to compete for a Big Sky Conference championship.

Take a look at some of the key players, games, and more below.

EWU Women’s Basketball Preview

The women’s basketball team finished with a 9-21 record last season and found themselves ranked 9th in the Big Sky Conference. Now, after improving their record each of the last two seasons, the Eagles look to build upon last season and make themselves a legitimate threat in The Big Sky.

The eags hold an exhibition match against Eastern Oregon University on October 30th and officially open up regular season play on November 7th against Corban University. Both of these games will take place in Cheney at Reese Court.

The women’s team is led by second year Head Coach, Joddie Gleason, as she hopes to bring competitive basketball to the Big Sky. The women’s team finds itself dominated by Freshman and Sophomore players as there is only 1 senior and 2 juniors on the entire team.

This youth is definitely the biggest question mark heading into the season. However, there is no denying that there is enough talent to keep the eags competitive if they can put the pieces together.

EWU Men’s Basketball Preview

The EWU men’s basketball team finished last year with a 18-16 record which placed them at 6th place in the conference. After picking up a win to end their conference tournament, the eagles hope to make March Madness for the first time since 2021.

The Eagles open up their season against West Coast Conference opponent Santa Clara in California on November 7th followed by the Outrigger Rainbow, a battle against Washington State University in the Spokane Arena on November 21st, and a multi game Florida International Tournament taking place in Miami.

With EWU not having their first home game until November 30th when they take on Northwest University. The Eagles will have to prove themselves on the road and on neutral courts early on in the season before they’re able to settle into getting games back in Cheney.

EWU is led by second year Head Coach, David Riley, as he attempts to build on the success that he was able to discover in his first year leading the program. The Eagles team has a great mix of veteran leadership to pair with some of its young talent – poising them for a potential return to the big dance.

Overall, there is plenty to root for with both of these teams. Don’t miss out on any of the action and make sure to mark your calendars for both schedules this season.

Link for full womens roster: https://bit.ly/3sl1g4r\

Link for full womens season schedule: https://bit.ly/3MWItWr

Link for full mens roster: https://bit.ly/3TpYKWl

Link for full mens season schedule: https://bit.ly/3FbIggx