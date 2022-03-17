EWU basketball finishes their 2022 season

The basketball seasons for both the men and women’s basketball teams have drawn to a conclusion in Boise Idaho for the Big Sky tournament. The men’s team finishes with a record of 18-16 on the season and the women close out their year with a record of 9-21 on the season.

Women’s Basketball Big Sky Recap

The women’s team opened up with their Big Sky play as the #9 seed in their conference as they took on #8 seeded Northern Colorado in the first round of the bracket. The Eags fought hard, but fell short in a 64-45 point loss to eliminate them from the bracket. Ultimately ending their season in the process.

A bright spot in the game was Jaydia Martin as she put up a team high of 14 points. After a season that saw steady progress from the last, the Eagles will now shift their focus to next season as they hope to continue in their development.

Men’s Basketball Big Sky Recap

The men’s team opened up their tournament play as the #6 seed in their bracket against #11 seeded Northern Arizona. The game consisted of a group of runs from both teams. With one team taking a lead, the other team was always lurking to gain their own lead right back. Ultimately, after a hard fought game, the Eagles were able to grind out a 78-75 victory over the Lumberjacks.

Next, Eastern battled against #3 seeded Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal matchup. Similar to their game against the Lumberjacks, the Eagles traded off on runs and were able to cut the lead down to as much as 1 after trailing by 17. In the end, Eastern met their match as they ended up falling 68-67 in a heartbreaking loss to wrap up their season.

Although both the men’s and women’s teams may not have ended as both sides had hoped, they both have much to be proud of as they move their priorities to next year and the years to come.