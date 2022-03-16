The Eagles Start-Up Challenge enables students to grow their businesses

People wander the booths listing to pitches and giving feed back in 2014.

The Easterner interviewed Dixie Hania, Student Ambassador at the E-Ship Center for more information about the Eagles Start-Up Challenge, which is being put on by Eastern’s Entrepreneurship Program.

Listen or watch the interview to find out more information.

EWU Students are invited to participate in the Eagles Start-Up Challenge to grow their businesses. Put on by the E-Ship Center, EWU is pairing students up with mentors and local professionals. The winning team will earn over $16,000 to fund their start up.

For more information check out the EWU E-Ship Center.