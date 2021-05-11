Songs For a New World: A Hopeful End to the Theatre Season

Because of this lengthy process, the production for this musical started back in December of 2020. Each track, both vocally and instrumentally, had to be pre-recorded, then mixed and edited into one big soundtrack for the performance.

A new world calls across the ocean. A world of clarity, resilience and most of all, hope. These ideas and more are explored in EWU’s late-spring production, ‘Songs For a New World’.

This incredibly unique musical will help close the university’s 2020-2021 theatre season. While it has a central theme and concept, each song is performed by a different character, creating an abstract theatrical song-cycle with no central plot or main character.

To better understand the ideas and inspiration behind the production, The Easterner sat down with several of the crew behind the production to explore the ideas and process behind the musical.

“The musical consists of a group of songs that are abstractly connected, an idea of a new world, a pandora’s box where the only thing left is hope. The personal need for hope. One where we can create art, not always in this state of being socially distant,” said Director Jeffery Sanders. “‘Songs For a New World’ ultimately offers the idea of hope and not giving up, of resilience.”

Sanders went in depth further, giving a dramatic outlook of what our miscellaneous characters would face.

“Fear does consume these characters. To the point where they run away from what they love,” said Sanders. “The final piece is where the lovers come together. Where they finally surrender themselves to what they love.”

The production’s producer, Sara Goff also had much to say concerning the creative process for ‘Songs For a New World’.

“With the continuation of online teaching throughout the school year, creating a production that involved numerous singers and musicians being able to perform together in the same area proved to be exceedingly challenging,” said Goff. “We had to separately record each of the vocalists tracks, and then learned to lip sync ourselves on-stage to socially-distance while we performed.”

Because of this lengthy process, the production for this musical started back in December of 2020. Each track, both vocally and instrumentally, had to be pre-recorded, then mixed and edited into one big soundtrack for the performance. The long and exhausting process was made possible through the strength of collaboration with the help of EWU Choir Director, Professor Kristina Ploeger-Hekmatpanah and Audio Engineer, Brian Swenland.

Actor Elaina DeJong was one of seven actors involved in the production. And while the performance may not be live, it provided a gateway into more personal acting that hasn’t been available for over a year now.

“This is really special because this is the first time in a year that I have been able to act and perform looking into someone’s eyes,” said DeJong. “It’s been very challenging learning how to overcome these issues that arrive with how our production’s been made. How do I lip-sync? How do I act this out in the sound booth? How do I match this performance later on stage? It’s all just one big process.”

Songs For a New World debuts May 14, at 7:30 P.M. via Showtix4u. Like EWU’s previous online production ‘She Kills Monsters,’ ‘Songs For a New World’ will be streamed online to the comfort of your own homes.

The production will also be available to stream on May 15, 21, 22 at 7:30 P.M. May 16 at 2:00 P.M. and May 20 at 5:00 P.M. Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/47547.