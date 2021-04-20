Get Lit! Festival 2021
April 20, 2021
Every year, the Get Lit! Festival provides the EWU community with opportunities for readings, writing workshops, crafts, poetry slams and discussions from local and experienced authors. This festival is a nonprofit organization and is the longest-running annual writing festival in Washington State.
Due to COVID-19, the festival was held online from April 12-18 this year. The festival videos were posted through Youtube for people to enjoy. Most of the events were free, and access to these videos will continue to be open for several months.
Here was the schedule of events during the past week:
Monday:
- Conversations Over Coffee
- Disrupting Stereotypes: Older Women in Contemporary Literature
- Unmaking the Patriarchy of the Mind
- We the Indigenous
Tuesday:
- Conversations Over Coffee
- Drop in and Write: A Community Reading
- Writing Sounds and Singing Poems
- Ecopoetry with Derek Sheffield and Ellen Bass
Wednesday:
- Conversations Over Coffee
- An Afternoon of Praiseworthy Prose
- Pie School
- KINK
Thursday:
- Conversations Over Coffee
- Poetry and Prose
- Graphic Novels: Life Illustrated
- Pie, Pandemic, Whiskey & Tears
Friday:
- The Edge of the Sea is a Strange and Beautiful Place: Hybrid Poetry & Prose Experiments
- The Performance of Poetry
- Transformative Justice: Uncaging Creativity
- Minimal & Lyrical Writing: Less is ___
- Disability Visibility
- Creativity in the Climate Crisis
Saturday:
- The Practice of Worldbuilding
- Writing Poetry That Packs a Punch(line)
- Milkweed Poets
- Difficult Fruits
- Timely Historical Fiction
Sunday:
- Must Read Fiction Presents: Conversations with Festival Authors
- Socially-distanced book signing with Jess Walter
- EWU MFA Showcase: The Thesis
The Get Lit! Festival incorporates well-known authors as the speakers and incorporates community organizations and businesses.
“It is our festival’s mission to advance the arts, celebrate and amplify diverse voices, and empower creativity,” said the Get Lit! Festival website.
