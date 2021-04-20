Get Lit! Festival 2021

EWU’s Get Lit! Festival poster from 2018. The festival will feature over 75 authors and around 40 events.

Every year, the Get Lit! Festival provides the EWU community with opportunities for readings, writing workshops, crafts, poetry slams and discussions from local and experienced authors. This festival is a nonprofit organization and is the longest-running annual writing festival in Washington State.

Due to COVID-19, the festival was held online from April 12-18 this year. The festival videos were posted through Youtube for people to enjoy. Most of the events were free, and access to these videos will continue to be open for several months.

Here was the schedule of events during the past week:

Monday:

Conversations Over Coffee

Disrupting Stereotypes: Older Women in Contemporary Literature

Unmaking the Patriarchy of the Mind

We the Indigenous

Tuesday:

Conversations Over Coffee

Drop in and Write: A Community Reading

Writing Sounds and Singing Poems

Ecopoetry with Derek Sheffield and Ellen Bass

Wednesday:

Conversations Over Coffee

An Afternoon of Praiseworthy Prose

Pie School

KINK

Thursday:

Conversations Over Coffee

Poetry and Prose

Graphic Novels: Life Illustrated

Pie, Pandemic, Whiskey & Tears

Friday:

The Edge of the Sea is a Strange and Beautiful Place: Hybrid Poetry & Prose Experiments

The Performance of Poetry

Transformative Justice: Uncaging Creativity

Minimal & Lyrical Writing: Less is ___

Disability Visibility

Creativity in the Climate Crisis

Saturday:

The Practice of Worldbuilding

Writing Poetry That Packs a Punch(line)

Milkweed Poets

Difficult Fruits

Timely Historical Fiction

Sunday:

Must Read Fiction Presents: Conversations with Festival Authors

Socially-distanced book signing with Jess Walter

EWU MFA Showcase: The Thesis

The Get Lit! Festival incorporates well-known authors as the speakers and incorporates community organizations and businesses.

“It is our festival’s mission to advance the arts, celebrate and amplify diverse voices, and empower creativity,” said the Get Lit! Festival website.