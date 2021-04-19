Baseball is Back!

The MLB season started on time this year, after last season was cut down to only 60 games due to COVID-19 and disagreements between the MLBPA and the MLB owners regarding contract modifications for the season.

The 2020 MLB season finally got underway on Jul. 23 after back-and-forth negotiations that finally ended with the two sides agreeing on a 60-game season with a universal designated hitter, among other specific details. The season went relatively smoothly besides a few hiccups, and ended on Oct. 27 with the Los Angeles Dodgers lifting the World Series trophy as they beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2.

Fast forward to today, the MLB season is back to normal. The MLB was able to have a normal offseason with an uninterrupted spring training season. The offseason gave fans some exciting new faces in new places, with the biggest signing of the offseason being former starting pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds and Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer, who signed a three-year $102 million dollar contract with the Dodgers. Other signings from over the offseason consisted of outfielder Marcell Ozuna resigning with the Atlanta Braves for $64 million dollars over four-years with a club option in 2025; shortstop Didi Gregorius resigned with the Phillies inking a two-year deal worth $28 million dollars; catcher J.T. Realmuto cashed in big by resigning with the Phillies as well and secured a five-year $115.5 million dollar deal; former Astros’ outfielder George Springer found a new home with the Blue Jays and was another player who got a three figure deal worth $150 million dollars over six-years; the last big name on the list was the utility infielder himself DJ LeMahieu who reupped with the Yankees after signing a contract worth $90 million dollars over the next six-years.

Fans not only saw big name talents sign with other teams but actually were traded too. We saw teams trade away their top players in blockbuster deals, like the Rockies did when they traded third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals in exchange for left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber and four prospects; the Padres traded for Joe Musgrove from the Pirates and gave up right-handed pitcher David Bednar along with 4 prospects; the Padres also went out and got the Cubs starting right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish and gave up right-handed pitcher Zach Davies and four other prospects; the Indians parted ways with their All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor by shipping him off to the Mets and in return received infielders Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez, and two top 10 Mets minor league prospects in right-handed pitcher Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene; last but not least we saw probably the most shocking trade of the offseason happen when the Rays traded away their star left-handed pitcher Blake Snell to once again, you guessed it, the Padres, in return the Rays acquired pitchers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox and catchers Blake Hunt and Francisco Mejía.

Spring training went well as we were able to see top talent with their new teams and young prospects that have a chance to make it to the big league this year. Once spring training was all said and done, the top team in the Grapefruit league was the Marlins sitting at (14-5) with the Blue Jays (16-9) and Red Sox (16-11) right behind them. In the Cactus league, the Royals (16-8) led the league as the Cubs (15-9) and A’s (16-10) were 2nd and 3rd respectively.

After two and half weeks into the regular season, there are a few big topics within the league. ESPN releases their first updated MLB power rankings of the year which had the Dodgers number one overall, and the Pirates dead last at 30th overall. Some of the teams that shot up the rankings include, the Reds who were previously ranked 19th jumped up 6 spots and are now sitting at number 13; the White Sox were another team that improved from their previous 12 spot to now being ranked inside the top 10 at number 7; the team that jumped up the board the most though was the Red Sox who sat near the bottom of the pack at 21 and are now ranked 12th. When there are teams that increase their ranking, there are teams bound to fall down the board too such as, the Nationals who started the season right in the middle of the league at 15 but fell 6 spots to finally land at 21; the Cubs were another team that fell drastically, they were right in front of the Nationals before the season ranked 14th and now sit in front of them again but this time at number 20.

There’s no need to get heated if your team hasn’t looked or played the best. Just remember it’s a long, and I mean long, season with 162 games, so buckle that seat belt. The same goes for those that are loving the beginning of the season, there have been plenty of times where teams start off hot only to finish third or fourth in their division.