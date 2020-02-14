EWU falls to Idaho for 12th straight defeat

EWU sophomore point guard Jessica McDowell-White rises up for a midrange jumper against Idaho. EWU lost to Idaho 75-46 Thursday.

The EWU women’s basketball team (1-12, 2-20) lost 75-46 to the Idaho Vandals for its 12th straight defeat Thursday.

EWU was led in scoring by sophomore center Bella Cravens, who had 12 points. Cravens also led the team with eight rebounds.

Sophomore point guard Jessica McDowell-White had six assists and eight points.

Head coach Wendy Schuller said the team struggled in the second half.

“Disappointing second half effort,” Schuller said. “The first half we did some things we wanted to do and we played hard.”

EWU’s bench was outscored 25-2. Schuller said the bench has been beat up, but didn’t perform their best Thursday night.

“There’s going to be games where we are going to get a little more help for the bench and then there is going to be games where we don’t,” Schuller said.

Despite losing by 29, EWU outscored Idaho 26-22 in the paint.

“It’s something that we talked about getting better at,” Schuller said. “Offensively we are running stuff … trying to get the ball more inside.”

Cravens said that turnovers leading to points for other teams has been a challenge for EWU.

“It’s really tough,” Cravens said. “You make a bad play and then they score on it,” Cravens said. “We just have to come together as a team and just shake it off.”

EWU will next play Portland State at home, on Feb. 15 at 2:05 p.m.