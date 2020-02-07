Eagles fall to Lady Griz as losing streak hits 10

EWU sophomore center Bella Cravens looks to make a move on Feb. 3 versus NAU. Cravens had 11 points and 10 rebounds in EWU's 77-56 loss to UM Thursday.

The EWU women’s basketball team (1-10, 2-18) is in the midst of a skid that it can’t seem to self-correct. EWU lost its 10th straight game to the Montana Lady Griz (7-5, 12-9) 77-56 Thursday.

Points off turnovers killed EWU, which trailed the entire game except for 22 seconds in the first quarter. UM outscored EWU in that category 24-4. EWU committed 16 turnovers and forced UM to turn it over just seven times. EWU was also outscored in the paint 30-20 and shot 36.5% from the field.

Guard Mckenzie Johnston was the player of the game for UM. Johnston scored 22 points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out nine assists.

Sophomore center Bella Cravens was one of the lone bright spots for EWU Thursday. Cravens notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

EWU head coach Wendy Schuller wasn’t available for a postgame press conference with media, but told the EWU sports information department in a text later that EWU’s offensive lapses contributed to today’s defeat.

“We just can’t have the struggles offensively for periods of time like we did today,” Schuller’s text said.

Today’s game tipped off at 11 a.m. due to the fact that it was EWU’s annual Kids Day. Over 2,500 local elementary students packed Reese Court for the game.

“It’s a lot of fun for our players to play in that environment,” Schuller’s text said.

EWU’s next chance to stop the losing streak is Saturday at the Montana State Bobcats. Tip-off from Bozeman is scheduled for 1 p.m.