Women’s basketball falls in double overtime to first-place MSU

EWU sophomore guard Jessica McDowell-White looks to pass. McDowell-White had 18 points and 12 assists in EWU's 89-85 double-overtime loss to Montana State Saturday.

EWU sophomore guard Jessica McDowell-White looks to pass. McDowell-White had 18 points and 12 assists in EWU's 89-85 double-overtime loss to Montana State Saturday.

EWU sophomore guard Jessica McDowell-White looks to pass. McDowell-White had 18 points and 12 assists in EWU's 89-85 double-overtime loss to Montana State Saturday.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The EWU women’s basketball team (1-5, 2-13) fell short 89-85 in double overtime to the Montana State Bobcats Saturday. MSU is in first place in the Big Sky Conference.

It wasn’t all bad for the Eagles Saturday, as EWU broke the record for most three pointers in a game in school history, with 17.

Head coach Wendy Schuller said she was proud with the way the team played.

“It was one of those games you’d hate for either team to have to lose, because both teams really left it out there,” Schuller said.

Three Eagles were in double figures.

Sophomore Jessica McDowell-White had 18 points and 12 assists.

Freshman Jenna Dick led EWU with 21 points, a career high, off the bench. Dick hit 5 threes.

Freshman Kennedy Dickie had 19 points, also a career high. Dickie also hit 5 threes.

Schuller said she was pleased with how the freshman have performed during a stretch in which several EWU players have been unavailable.

“We’ve gone through a lot this last month,” Schuller said. “We’ve been down people … Jenna (Dick), Kennedy (Dickie) and Alexyss (Newman) are all kids that have really stepped up their games.”

EWU not only had 17 threes, but also scored 28 points in the paint. Schuller said one of the team’s goals was to score a lot in the paint.

EWU next plays @ Southern Utah on Jan. 25.