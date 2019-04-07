Monthly roundup podcast (March)
April 7, 2019
Filed under Audio, Carousel, Multimedia, News, Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
In this edition of The Easterner’s monthly roundup podcast, we sit down with EWU Athletic Director Lynn Hickey for a candid discussion on her experiences as a woman in athletics. We also cover the death of Charles Mutschler, EWU interim dean of libraries and former archivist.
Jeremy Burnham is The Easterner’s Managing Editor. Burnham, a transfer student from Columbia Basin College studying journalism, is in his second year...
Dylan Harris is The Easterner’s news editor. Harris, a senior studying journalism, plans to pursue a career as a news writer after college.
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.