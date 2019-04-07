The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Monthly roundup podcast (March)

This is the March edition of The Easterner's monthly roundup podcast.



By Jeremy Burnham, Dylan Harris, and Drew Lawson
April 7, 2019
In this edition of The Easterner’s monthly roundup podcast, we sit down with EWU Athletic Director Lynn Hickey for a candid discussion on her experiences as a woman in athletics. We also cover the death of Charles Mutschler, EWU interim dean of libraries and former archivist.

About the Writers
Jeremy Burnham, Managing Editor

Jeremy Burnham is The Easterner’s Managing Editor. Burnham, a transfer student from Columbia Basin College studying journalism, is in his second year...

Dylan Harris, News Editor

Dylan Harris is The Easterner’s news editor. Harris, a senior studying journalism, plans to pursue a career as a news writer after college.

Drew Lawson, Reporter

Monthly roundup podcast (March)