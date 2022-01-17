Jonathan Anderson to serve as new provost

On Dec. 16, Jonathan Anderson, PhD, took over as the provost for EWU. Brian Levin-Stankevich announced that he will be stepping down from his role.

Anderson’s administration contract will be for one year, and he will see where the university stands as EWU continues the presidential search.

Anderson said he is excited about the opportunity to step in as the vice president of academic affairs since he has never been in the position before.

Since March 2017, Anderson has served as the interim dean for the college of social sciences and was hired as the dean for the college of social sciences in March 2018. He started in 2006 at EWU as an assistant professor in psychology.

“I’m excited to work with the amazing people at EWU to continue to chart the successful course for our institution,” said Anderson.