EWU+sports+takes+a+slight+downturn

The EWU football team lost Dec. 3 against the University of Montana Grizzlies, 41-57, in the second round of the 2021-22 FCS playoffs.

The Eagles rushed 208-78, and the Grizzlies had five times as many return yards as EWU.

EWU will be losing senior quarterback Eric Barriere who ends his stellar career as third all-time in FCS in passing yards (13,809) and total offense (15,394), and fourth in passing touchdowns (121).

Barriere threw for 530 yards Friday night, with his leading receiver Talolo Limu-Jones finishing with 214 receiving yards, a school record for a playoff game, and two touchdowns.

The EWU football team will more than likely lose a few more starters due to graduating and/or looking to play professionally. *More information on who will be leaving will be known within the coming weeks.

The EWU men’s basketball team lost their home and league opener to the Big Sky preseason favorite Southern Utah University, 89-76. EWU was led by sophomore guard Steele Venters who scored 29 points which led all players.

EWU would then travel and play Omaha-Nebraska University. Led by the sophomore transfer forward, Rylan Bergeson who scored a game-high 32 points, helped lead EWU to a 91-82 victory.

EWU is now (4-4) overall and (0,1) in Big Sky conference play.

The EWU women’s basketball team opened their Big Sky conference schedule by traveling to Southern Utah to take on the Thunderbirds. EWU would lose this game 60-46. EWU was led by freshman forward Jaydia Martin who scored 13 points and has scored five times in double figures thus far.

The EWU women’s team have had their game against the University of Multnomah cancelled and rescheduled twice in the past week. EWU will play the Lions on Dec.6 at 6 p.m. at Reece Court.

EWU is (1-4) overall and (0-1) in Big Sky play thus far.