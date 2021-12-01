Roots Ski Film Helps Spark interest in EPIC

EPIC Adventures is offering more activities for students on campus. Skiing is one of the more popular activities.

On Wednesday Nov. 17th, EPIC Adventure’s sponsored a live event for students to watch a film called Roots.

Roots is a film that showcases the viewpoints the Faction Collective Team has on freeskiing in present times.

The film includes some of the greatest skiing clips of the past year, and the scenery alone is awesome in and of itself.

EPIC’s motivation for showing the film is predicated on the fast-approaching skiing season.

Dealing with COVID-19 and all of its indirect consequences, EPIC was not able to be as operational as they have been in the past.

However, this year EPIC is back, and there are plenty of winter and spring events planned out for EWU students to participate in. Visit the link here: Outdoor Trips (ewu.edu)

Through EPIC, students can rent ski equipment, as well as other snow gear like snowboards, snow pants, gloves, boots, and overcoats. To see their lists of prices click on the link here: Gear Rentals (ewu.edu)

EPIC is also in the business of custom group trips. Students just need to show their proper student identification, and they will be able to plan a trip out through EPIC, with the friends they want to go with.

There are also off-campus clubs and classes that work with EPIC: The Spokane Mountaineers, The Spokane Canoe and Kayak Club, and Mount Spokane.

EPIC Adventures, seemingly just like every other on-campus club or organization, is focused on re-building, and spreading the word that they are fully operational just like before COVID-19.