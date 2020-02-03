Women’s basketball loses eighth straight

EWU freshman wing Kennedy Dickie attacks the basket. Dickie scored 14 points in EWU's 74-67 loss to Sac State Saturday.

The EWU women’s basketball team (1-8, 2-16) lost 74-67 against the Sacramento State Hornets (4-6, 5-13) Saturday.

EWU led for nearly 37 minutes of the game.

After the first quarter, EWU led 27-13. Sac State would win the next three quarters and come out on top with a big 4th quarter.

EWU shot 7-11 from beyond the arc in the first quarter. EWU shot 7-28 the rest of the way.

EWU freshman guard Jenna Dick said the team’s unwillingness to attack the basket was a prime reason for the shooting percentages to drastically drop after that first quarter.

“I really think … that we just stopped attacking,” Dick said. “When were attacking, those (three-point) shots were open … and we stopped doing that.”

Dick led the Eagles with 28 points, including eight threes, which is second all-time in school history.

Freshman wing Kennedy Dickie added 14 points, shooting 3-7 from beyond the arc.

Head coach Wendy Schuller said the team was really frustrated after the game.

“We just talked a lot in the locker room for the need to be more consistent,” Schuller said. “(We need) to do what we are supposed to do every single time.”

Schuller said that as the game went on, the team got away from shooting shots off assists.

EWU allowed 18 offensive rebounds and Sac State scored 24 points off of these second chances.

Schuller said that rebounding was the prime reason for giving up those 24 second chance points.

“A lot of it comes down to our ability to reset the defense when the rebound happens,” Schuller said. “The way that you nip that in the bud … is that you don’t give up rebounds in the first place.”

Schuller said that the team needs to do a better job of rebounding as a whole.

“(Sophomore) Bella (Cravens) is a phenomenal rebounder,” Cravens said. “And then we kind of all just watch from there… instead of going in.”

EWU next plays Northern Arizona at 6:05 p.m. at Reese Court on Monday, Feb. 3.