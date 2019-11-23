EWU junior guard Brittany Klaman attempts to drive down the lane Friday at Gonzaga. EWU fell to GU 84-44.

EWU falls to Zags in The Kennel for fourth straight loss

The EWU women’s basketball team (0-4) fell behind early and couldn’t catch up to No. 23 Gonzaga (3-1) Friday, as the Bulldogs routed the Eagles 84-44.

EWU struggled to hit shots all night and turned the ball over 20 times. The Eagles shot 32.1% from the field and 21.7% from three-point range.

EWU head coach Wendy Schuller said the team’s struggle to hit baskets was the biggest contributor to the loss.

“Bottom line is, we gotta make baskets,” Schuller said. “GU had open looks and knocked them down. … We gave ourselves some good opportunities and just didn’t finish them.”

Sophomore guard Grace Kirscher led EWU with 15 points. Kirscher was the only Eagle to score in double figures. Sophomore center Bella Cravens added six points and four rebounds.

GU was led by Katie Campbell, who had 13 points. Jill Townsend added nine points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs.

EWU’s loss ended a four-game streak of opponents to open the season that included No. 3 Stanford, San Jose State, Utah and GU. Schuller said she told the team that they just finished the “gauntlet” of their schedule.

“On the road, two PAC-12 teams (and) GU, a perennial top 20 program, it wasn’t easy,” Schuller said. “But we’re all still standing and we’re still fighting.”

Kirscher said the team has to improve its offensive execution going forward.

“We need to keep (up) our energy,” Kirscher said. “It’ll only go up from here.”

EWU’s next game is its home opener against Pepperdine University on Dec. 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.