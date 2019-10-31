Dickie leads Eagles to exhibition win

EWU freshman forward Kennedy Dickie fires away from long distance. Dickie scored 24 points in EWU's 78-44 exhibition win over Northwest University Wednesday.

The EWU women’s basketball team took care of Northwest University Wednesday night 78-44 in the team’s lone exhibition match.

EWU was led in scoring by freshman wing Kennedy Dickie. Dickie had 24 points, including 17 in the first half.

Sophomore center Bella Cravens had 13 points and nine rebounds, while senior center Leya DePriest had 13 points and six rebounds.

EWU head coach Wendy Schuller was satisfied with the team’s performance.

“Overall it was good for us,” Schuller said. “It was good to run our stuff against somebody else, … guard somebody else, … as a whole I thought we did a pretty fair job.”

Schuller was pleased with EWU’s defensive performance.

“One thing we talk about is how transition offense starts with really good defense,” Schuller said. “We got some stops, … we got some boards, … we were able to run, … we have been preaching to Kennedy and all of our guards to run hard up the wings.”

Dickie said she had a good start to her Eagle career.

“It was really fun,” Dickie said. “I thought we (played) really well together,… executing what we have been doing in practice, … I’m excited for the rest of the season.”

Dickie scored most of her points from running the floor, but also was able to tack on three makes from beyond the arc.

EWU scored 52 points in the paint Wednesday while holding NWU to just six.

EWU managed to post a 1.57 assist to turnover ratio. EWU was last in the Big Sky Conference last year in that category.

EWU will open the regular season at No. 6 Stanford on Nov. 5. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m.