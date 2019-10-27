Volleyball loses to Weber State

EWU junior outside hitter MaKenna Davis prepares to serve during the Eagles' 3-1 loss to Weber State Saturday.

The EWU volleyball team (2-8, 4-18) lost in four sets to Weber State Saturday 3-1 (11-25, 25-19, 22-25, 13-25). Sophomore Ashlyn Blotzer led EWU with 16 kills, two aces and two blocks.

Next up for EWU is a trip to Portland to take on the Portland State Vikings. The Oct. 31 match is scheduled for 7 p.m.

