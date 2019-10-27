Volleyball loses to Weber State

EWU+junior+outside+hitter+MaKenna+Davis+prepares+to+serve+during+the+Eagles%27+3-1+loss+to+Weber+State+Saturday.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Volleyball loses to Weber State

EWU junior outside hitter MaKenna Davis prepares to serve during the Eagles' 3-1 loss to Weber State Saturday.

EWU junior outside hitter MaKenna Davis prepares to serve during the Eagles' 3-1 loss to Weber State Saturday.

Mckenzie Ford for The Easterner

EWU junior outside hitter MaKenna Davis prepares to serve during the Eagles' 3-1 loss to Weber State Saturday.

Mckenzie Ford for The Easterner

Mckenzie Ford for The Easterner

EWU junior outside hitter MaKenna Davis prepares to serve during the Eagles' 3-1 loss to Weber State Saturday.

By Drew Lawson, Sports Editor
October 26, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The EWU volleyball team (2-8, 4-18) lost in four sets to Weber State Saturday 3-1 (11-25, 25-19, 22-25, 13-25). Sophomore Ashlyn Blotzer led EWU with 16 kills, two aces and two blocks.

Next up for EWU is a trip to Portland to take on the Portland State Vikings. The Oct. 31 match is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Gallery|4 Photos
Mckenzie Ford for The Easterner
Print Friendly, PDF & Email