Volleyball loses to Weber State
October 26, 2019
The EWU volleyball team (2-8, 4-18) lost in four sets to Weber State Saturday 3-1 (11-25, 25-19, 22-25, 13-25). Sophomore Ashlyn Blotzer led EWU with 16 kills, two aces and two blocks.
Next up for EWU is a trip to Portland to take on the Portland State Vikings. The Oct. 31 match is scheduled for 7 p.m.
