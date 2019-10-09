Volleyball skid continues

EWU junior outside hitter Catelyn Linke bumps the ball during the Eagles' four-set loss to Idaho Tuesday.

The EWU volleyball team (0-5, 2-15) lost to the Idaho Vandals (4-1, 8-9) 1-3 (20-25, 26-24, 21-25, 21-25) Tuesday night.

EWU has lost 13 straight matches this season and 25 straight Big Sky Conference games.

Sophomore outside hitter Ashlyn Blotzer had 17 kills, while junior setter Ana Paula Zandona finished with 52 assists.

Zandona was optimistic after the game despite the loss.

“We have a lot of games still,” Zandona said.” “We are doing well in practice. We are still growing … I think we are going to be good in these next games.”

Head coach Leslie Flores-Cloud was complimentary of her team after the match.

“The girls played with a lot of effort,” Flores-Cloud said. “It got deep in the game and Idaho was serving a lot tougher than us at the end of the game. We were passing well … there was a lot of rallies, and we did some really nice things effort wise.”

Flores-Cloud said EWU didn’t receive a full effort from each team member.

“I feel like we always have one player that doesn’t show up, and tonight it was one of our middles,” Flores-Cloud said. “We usually have a lot of offense from our middles, and we only had offense from one.”

Flores-Cloud also brought up errors and how the team needs to minimize and cut down on these errors.

“You look at Idaho, they had 59 kills and 13 errors, we had 63 kills and 19 errors,” said Flores-Cloud. “We left them off the hook 19 times.”

The EWU volleyball team will now head on the road to take on the Northern Colorado Bears (4-0, 10-6) on Friday, Oct. 11th at 11 a.m.