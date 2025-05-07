The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner
Categories:

Student Historians at Eastern Highlight Stories of Hanford Downwinders

By Carly King, Reporter
May 7, 2025
Saul Bautista holding one of the secondary sources he used for his research. (Jillian Strother)

Even though he considers himself well read in history, Eastern graduate Tim Harrington was not aware of the effects the Hanford site is having on people to this day. That is, until he took the introductory history course, History Today.

The class, taught by history professor Ann Le Bar, gives students the opportunity to search through interview archives featuring the Hanford downwinders — the communities that had radioactive materials carried on the wind to them from the Hanford Nuclear Site in Richland, Washington.

“The development of the nuclear weapon was a global event,” Harrington said. “And the fact that a little small town in Washington played such a vital role in that is lost on so many people. The people that do address it, they only talk about the importance of the little town, not the cost, not the collateral damage that was done by the government.”

Sometime between 2014 and 2015, Gonzaga University shared a collection of documents about the Hanford downwinders with the state archives on Eastern’s campus, Le Bar said.

Shortly after, a park ranger reached out by chance to Le Bar for help in creating articles for the Manhattan Project National Historical Park website.

“It’s the newest national park in the United States,” Le Bar said. “And it is centered on three sites that were the key bomb producing sites in World War II, that produced the two bombs that were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”

The two other sites that are a part of the park are Los Alamos, NM and Oak Ridge, TN.

In 2022, Le Bar received a grant from the university which funded the first group of students to research and write articles about the Hanford downwinders as a summer research project.

“I’ll just give them topics and have them write using the oral history collections and the information that’s available,” said Le Bar. “There’s a ton of information available about the downwinders. You just have to pull it together.”

Students have written articles about different populations of people affected by Hanford, some of which are now featured on the National Park Service website.

Harrington was a part of the group that did the summer research and focused his project on people who grew up in the area.

“It was a real treat. I felt like a real historian,” Harrington said. “I learned and I’m talking about what I learned to teach others and I feel like there’s almost nothing more important for someone to do than that.”

Another student, John Allison, chose to research the Green Run Experiment, which was a failed experiment conducted by the Atomic Energy Commission and the United States Air Force in which they released radioactive iodine-131 in hopes of finding a way to detect nuclear weapon production.

“I thought it wasn’t really talked about as much as it should’ve been,” Allison said.

Allison will graduate this year with a major in history and a minor in journalism.

“I hope to be able to write for the history column for the Spokesman Review and so just being able to get more practice doing that kind of work was really important,” Allison said. “I just feel a lot more motivated to also teach people about Hanford.”

Former student Saul Bautista was able to understand audio recordings that are in Spanish
and focused on the experience of migrant workers.

“The Hispanic communities are the most under researched group of people when it comes to downwinders,” Bautista said. “For multiple reasons, one of them is that a lot of Bracero workers, or Hispanic migrants, don’t want to talk about it. They’re scared.”

History students at Eastern will continue to work on projects about Hanford.

“A second batch of articles are now being written using that national park funding,” said Le Bar. “And then a third batch of articles, hopefully focusing on the Native Americans and the Native American experience is going to be written by a couple of native students.”

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Carousel
A house on Second Street, neighboring the Alpha Xi Delta sorority house, caught fire on April 20.
Cheney house fire spreads to Alpha Xi Delta sorority house
opinion
Open letter: When loyalty meets silence
Police Beat: March 18 - April 14
Police Beat: March 18 - April 14
Roos Field is next to Dressler and Pearce, two dorms on campus.
Eastern and accessibility: An overview
Senior Isabella Foshee hits a backhand shot in her match against Idaho State sophomore Asem Shoybek on April 12.
Eagles Shake Off Saturday Loss to Win Senior Day Match
A headshot of Lorenzo M. Smith, EWU's next provost. Photo from InsideEWU website.
EWU announces next provost
More in Features
Two students chill on campus and enjoy the warm fall day.
2022’s Eagle Family Homecoming to Welcome Students and Build Community
Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021
Africana Studies professor Dr. Robert Bartlett is retiring at the end of spring quarter.
Opinion: Retiring Dr. Robert Bartlett should be known as many things ... including my grandpa
About the Contributors
Carly King, Reporter
Jillian Strother, Photojournalist