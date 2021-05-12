Breaking Down Breaking News

Near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, India rushed into quarantine, giving only a few hours notice.

The rushed quarantine with a lack of resources hurt the economy and the people of India. They inevitably released quarantine, with low cases, but also low preparation.

India was in the re-opening process through the summer of 2020, which some experts are saying was too early.

As COVID-19 cases began to rise again in India, the country did not return to lockdown. The country does not necessarily have the ability to provide vaccinations to citizens or assistance through another quarantine, considering the economic state and large population.

The crisis escalated to the country reporting hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 cases every day. The total reported number has reached over 20 million, though experts believe the true number is much higher.

A new variant was subsequently discovered in India that has begun spreading to other countries. While Indian officials have been taking measures to control the spread, many of them have been vocal about only using a lockdown as a last resort.

Biden has offered assistance to India by sending aid shipments, including vaccine doses and oxygen. Several other countries have been sending assistance as well.