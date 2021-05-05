Breaking down breaking news
Lately, it feels like there is so much going on: in the world, in the news, in our lives. Keeping up with current events was hard enough already, and now we’ve got a lot of information getting thrown at us at all times. Use this breakdown of some current topics to get the basic understanding and what you need to know.
- Fully vaccinated? Mask off!
- The CDC announced that Americans can go maskless in public if their vaccine has been fully administered.
- Note that a vaccine is not fully administered right away. If you received Pfizer or Moderna, the vaccine is fully administered two weeks after the second shot. If you received J&J, the vaccine is fully administered two weeks after the shot.
- Fully vaccinated people are allowed to gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without masks, social distancing or any other COVID-19 precautions.
- Fully vaccinated people can also go maskless outdoors, with certain crowd exceptions.
- For travelling inside the country, these precautions should be followed. For travelling outside the country, use these precautions.
- The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people still take certain precautions, however. They are asked to wear a mask in indoor public settings, when gathering with unvaccinated individuals from multiple households indoors and when around those with increased risk who are unvaccinated.
- Everyone with or without the vaccine should still be monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
- Biden addresses Congress altogether for the first time
- Sus numbers are in
- Numbers from the 2020 Census have been compiled. These numbers affect the number of representatives and electoral votes a state gets. Changes are made accordingly by the next presidential election.
- This year’s changes are: Oregon, Montana, Colorado, North Carolina and Florida all gained one seat. Texas gained two. California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York all lost one seat.
- Analysts are claiming that these results are fairly on-trend for America’s population.
- The national population is around 331 million.
- T-Pain’s Tik Tok
- The popular artist T-Pain went viral for a Tik Tok he posted talking about his Instagram.
- On Instagram, when an account is verified, certain features come with the verification to accommodate the change. One of these features includes a separate tab of messages specifically for other verified accounts.
- Since T-Pain is verified on Instagram, any DM he received from another verified account would’ve appeared in this separate tab. Instead of “Messages” and “Message Requests” as the only options, his DMs showed “Messages,” “Message Requests” and “Verified Messages.”
- T-Pain took a screen recording scrolling through the Verified Messages tab, which was full of high-profile celebrities trying to get in touch with him, dating back several years.
- Using Tik Tok’s green screen video effect, T-Pain laughed at himself explaining that he had no idea there was a separate tab for that, so he had no idea any of them had reached out to him.
- T-Pain apologized to everyone he accidentally ignored and several celebrities have responded to his public self-own.
