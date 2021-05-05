Breaking+down+breaking+news

Lately, it feels like there is so much going on: in the world, in the news, in our lives. Keeping up with current events was hard enough already, and now we’ve got a lot of information getting thrown at us at all times. Use this breakdown of some current topics to get the basic understanding and what you need to know.

Fully vaccinated? Mask off! The CDC announced that Americans can go maskless in public if their vaccine has been fully administered. Note that a vaccine is not fully administered right away. If you received Pfizer or Moderna, the vaccine is fully administered two weeks after the second shot. If you received J&J, the vaccine is fully administered two weeks after the shot. Fully vaccinated people are allowed to gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without masks, social distancing or any other COVID-19 precautions. Fully vaccinated people can also go maskless outdoors, with certain crowd exceptions. For travelling inside the country, these precautions should be followed. For travelling outside the country, use these precautions . The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people still take certain precautions, however. They are asked to wear a mask in indoor public settings, when gathering with unvaccinated individuals from multiple households indoors and when around those with increased risk who are unvaccinated. Everyone with or without the vaccine should still be monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Biden addresses Congress altogether for the first time