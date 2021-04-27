Gabriel Anderson is currently a senior pursuing a Bachelor of science and computer science degree at EWU and is set to graduate in the Winter of 2022.

Gabriel (Gabe) Anderson is this year’s EWU student employee of the month. Anderson is currently a senior pursuing a Bachelor of science and computer science degree at EWU and is set to graduate in the Winter of 2022. While working towards his degree, Anderson has also taken the mantle as EWU’s STEM Social Media Marketing and Communications Assistant.

“When I learned I was the new student employee of the year I was really surprised initially but mostly I felt, and still feel, very thankful to be working with people who appreciate me!” said Anderson.

While balancing school and work, Anderson also enjoys spending time with friends and family, “My mom and dad are my biggest supporters! I love them both very much.” Anderson says he also enjoys spending his time listening to music and watching anime.

When asked about his plans post-graduation Anderson simply said: “After I graduate I plan on getting a dog, and maybe a job.”

Anderson also left some parting words of advice for his fellow students: “Find people who inspire you! You are only as good as the company you keep.”