Student+awards

EWU SAIL is hosting their annual Student Leadership Excellence Awards, and asking the campus community for their nominations, submitted here. The awards are meant to acknowledge and celebrate students and their contributions to our community. The call for nominations lasts through April 18.

“Student Leadership Excellence Awards is a tradition designed to recognize students and student organizations for their contributions and accomplishments to the EWU community,” Dillon Deffinbaugh, assistant director of Student Organizations and Leadership Programs said.

The Student of the Year award is for a student who has done a lot for their community, campus, residence hall, etc. The recipient will be a student who went above and beyond to accomplish the changes or help for their community.

The Student Organization of the Year is for a school club or organization that has had a remarkable year regarding their goals, events and members. The recipient will have included all Eagles and involved the campus community particularly well.

The Social Justice Advocate of the Year is for either a student or organization that has done significant work advocating for underrepresented populations. The recipient will be someone who routinely participates in social justice work both on and off campus, promoting inclusion and equity.

The Event of the Year is for a student-led event of some form for the EWU community. The recipient will have been an organized and positive experience promoting something exciting or important.

Lastly, the Staff/Faculty Member of the Year is for an EWU employee who supported and helped students in learning and success.

Details for the ceremony live stream will be announced on April 19. The ceremony will be on May 26, attended in-person by nominees and select guests, while all others can watch remotely.

A group of faculty and staff that had not submitted nominations will review the nominees, score the submissions and select winners based on the SLEA committee’s criteria.

“Nominating students, organizations, and faculty/staff is a great way to recognize and celebrate the efforts of our awesome community members,” Deffinbaugh said. “Outside of this official recognition event, folks can always email [email protected] or message @ewusail on Instagram to submit a note of recognition for an EWU community member to show their appreciation﹘we are always happy to get the word out about the great work in our community!”