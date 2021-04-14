EWU’s EPIC Adventures for Students

EPIC (Experiential Program Inspiring Confidence) is Eastern Washington University’s program for providing students with the opportunity to try new outdoor adventures. Since this program is subsidized by tuition money, it is very cheap and easy for students to take part in the experiences provided. All upcoming events are scheduled as single day trips, evening excursions and even some overnight adventures. Events include transportation and required gear. Upcoming day trips include rock climbing at Minnehaha (May 22, $15), mountain biking at Riverside State Park (April 24, $10), and inflatable kayaking at Clear Lake (May 29, June 5, $10).

Many evening adventures are also available, including sunset hiking every Friday in April for $5. On April 26 there is a full moon hike on a yet-to-be-determined local hiking trail.

Stand-up paddle boarding will also be available every Friday evening in May as well as on June 4, and is timed to allow students to be on the water during the sunset. May 26 will be an eventful evening for paddle boarding because it will occur during a full moon.

Two overnight excursions are planned in May. The first one will take place on May 8 and includes rock climbing, hiking and camping at Banks Lake for $45. The second will take place on May 15 and will transport students to Sullivan Lake for paddle boarding, hiking and camping, and costs $35. Meals are included for both overnight trips.

Students are also encouraged to use EPIC for access to discounts including discounted Discover Passes and lift tickets for Silver Mountain. EPIC also rents gear to students who wish to blaze their own trails, but it is always encouraged that students bring friends for safety purposes. All of EPIC’s upcoming programs are listed online here. EPIC can be reached by phone at (509) 359-4014 if you have questions or would like to sign up for an event.