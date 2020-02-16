EWU snuffs losing streak with win over Portland State

EWU sophomore point guard Jessica McDowell-White in control against Northern Arizona on Feb. 3. McDowell-White had a double-double in EWU's win over PSU Saturday.

After a 12 game losing streak, the Eagles finally found a way to get back on track.

The EWU women’s basketball team (2-12, 3-20) defeated the Portland State Vikings (6-8, 12-12) 79-75 in a nail-biting game that only came two days after a blowout loss to the Idaho Vandals.

EWU had a phenomenal performance on both ends of the floor. Its offense shot 57% from the three-point line, and shot 52% from the field overall. EWU’s defense was able to suffocate the Vikings and force 25 turnovers, which created some much-needed baskets in transition.

EWU sophomore guard Jessica McDowell-White contributed her third double-double of the season and led the team with 13 assists. McDowell-White said that the team play that everyone was able to have this afternoon is what elevated the team to come out on top.

“I gotta give a shout out to my teammates for knocking down shots, that’s how I get my assists,” McDowell-White said. “That dribble penetration spread that zone out and we were able to create issues throughout the day.”

EWU’s win today was a team performance. Four of the five starting players on the team had 15 or more points to help anchor the team offensively.

EWU head coach Wendy Schuller was very happy with her team’s performance after the win.

“These guys have been showing up everyday, and with a great attitude, and really have stayed together as a team,” Schuller said. “When times are kinda tough and you can stay together and not fall apart, it says a lot about the individuals involved … more than anything, this lets us know we can win basketball games.”

EWU hopes to use this win as momentum to push through the rest of the season, and carry this into the rest of conference play.

Next up for EWU is an away date with the Sacramento State Vikings on Feb. 20. Tip-off from The Nest is at approximately 7:05 p.m.