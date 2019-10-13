EWU decimates Northern Colorado in Homecoming onslaught

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Protect the Red.” That is what the EWU football home mantra states.

The Eagles (2-1, 3-4) certainly did that Saturday, dominating the Northern Colorado Bears (1-2, 1-6) 54-21.

With the win, EWU set a program record with its 12th straight home victory.

EWU junior quarterback Eric Barriere led the charge, throwing for 445 yards and five touchdowns in less than three quarters of action. The 445 passing yards were the second-best of Barriere’s career.

Junior wide receiver Talolo Limu-Jones had the best game of his career, catching four passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were career highs. Limu-Jones, who started his career at tight end, credited senior wide receiver Jayson Williams for his ability to get in the endzone.

“(Williams) will get all the yards for me,” Limu-Jones said. “I’m going to go in and score.”

Williams led EWU with eight receptions for 115 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Andrew Boston added seven receptions for 96 yards, while senior wide receiver Johnny Edwards IV added five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Saturday’s game was never in doubt. EWU put up 40 points while shutting out UNC in the first half.

Limu-Jones had two of his scores in the first half. Edwards’ score also came in the first half, as did a 19-yard touchdown reception from senior tight end Jayce Gilder. EWU also got a defensive touchdown after freshman cornerback Tre Weed knocked the ball out of UNC freshman wide receiver Noah Sarria’s hands and junior rover Joe Lang returned it 34 yards into the endzone. Lang, who had to tightrope the sideline to stay in bounds on his runback, said he was moving to the ball when Weed knocked it out and knew it was going to be a challenge to stay in bounds.

“When I saw the ball on the ground, I saw that it was close to going out of bounds,” Lang said. “I knew it was going to be a tight (play). I just got the ball, kept my foot in and took it to the house.”

Senior safety Dehonta Hayes led EWU with eight tackles despite missing the first half while serving a suspension from a targeting ejection on Oct. 5 at Sacramento State. Lang added seven tackles.

Freshman kicker Seth Harrison was busy Saturday, going 4-4 on field goals and 7-7 on extra points. Harrison had just one field goal attempt prior to Saturday’s game.

EWU outgained UNC 637-352. 240 of UNC’s yards came in the second half, a large chunk of which came against EWU’s backup defenders. EWU was 10-19 on third down, while UNC was 5-16.

UNC was led by senior running back Milo Hall, who ran for 84 yards and all three of the Bear’s touchdowns.

EWU will now head into its bye week. EWU head coach Aaron Best said the team uses its bye week to focus on family, friends and academics.

“We lose sight of some of those things in the moment when we’re competing,” Best said. “(The players) can leave football as a tertiary … priority next week.”

After the tertiary status of football wears off post-bye week, EWU will focus on a huge road trip to Missoula to take on the Montana Grizzlies in an Oct. 26 clash between the two rivals. That game is scheduled for 11 a.m. PST.

Gallery | 20 Photos Malati Powell for The Easterner