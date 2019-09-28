Volleyball loses 10th straight match

Eagles lose for second time in as many nights

EWU freshman middle blocker Nicoletta Capizzi (middle) goes airborne during the Eagles' loss to PSU Friday.

The EWU volleyball team (0-2, 2-12) was swept by Portland State (1-1, 5-8) 0-3 (19-25, 18-25, 22-25) Friday. The loss marked the Eagles’ 10th straight this season and 20th straight Big Sky Conference match overall, dating back to last season.

EWU managed to top PSU in total kills 40-31, but EWU had 23 assist errors to PSU’s eight. The Vikings had a sideout percentage of 72.1%, while EWU was just 57.5%. PSU had a point-scoring percentage of 42.5% to EWU’s 27.9%.

Junior outside hitter Catelyn Linke and freshman middle blocker Nicoletta Capizzi led EWU with nine kills each. Linke added two aces. Junior libero Puaoolelagi Sao had 13 digs for the Eagles.

PSU was led by senior outside hitter Toni McDougald, who had 11 kills. Freshman setter Caroline Dragani recorded 22 assists for the Vikings, while freshman libero Ellie Snook had 22 digs. Freshman middle blocker Julia Hayne added five blocks to the PSU onslaught.

Next up for EWU is a road tilt with the rival Montana Grizzlies on Oct. 3. The Thursday night match is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST. EWU will be looking to snap a BSC winless drought that now dates back over 22 calendar months.